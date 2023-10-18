Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after buying an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after acquiring an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.01. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

