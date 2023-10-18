Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $295.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.33. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $295.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

