Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 14.3%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 31,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

