Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. 180,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,417. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $176.52 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

