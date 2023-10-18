Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Boosted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $64,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.30. 28,881,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

