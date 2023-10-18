Hudock Inc. Acquires Shares of 761 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,994,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.10. 300,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

