Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 551,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,922. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.