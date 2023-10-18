Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

