Hudock Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.41. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,096. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

