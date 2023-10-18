Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $435.10. 1,274,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.