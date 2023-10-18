Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,772 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.