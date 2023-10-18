Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
VTI traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.59. 1,050,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,154. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. The company has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
