Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.07. 623,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.24. The firm has a market cap of $579.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.