Hudock Inc. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

