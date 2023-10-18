Hudock Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 466,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.