Hudock Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.