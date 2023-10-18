Hudock Inc. Has $776,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.39. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $282.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.