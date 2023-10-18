Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.60. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

