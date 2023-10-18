Hudock Inc. Invests $202,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 273,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,615. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
