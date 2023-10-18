Hudock Inc. Invests $210,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

