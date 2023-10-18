Hudock Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

