Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

PRU stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 354,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

