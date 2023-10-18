Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

