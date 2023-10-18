Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 656,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

