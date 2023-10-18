Hudock Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. 60,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,317. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

