Hudock Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.