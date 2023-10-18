Hudock Inc. Purchases 458 Shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned about 1.01% of Citizens Financial Services worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,638,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Services stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Services

In other Citizens Financial Services news, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $60,428.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $104,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,035 shares of company stock valued at $54,862 and have sold 5,298 shares valued at $258,071. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.