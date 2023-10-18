Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,414. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

