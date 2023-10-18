Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. 4,569,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

