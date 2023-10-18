Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

