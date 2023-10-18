Hudock Inc. Sells 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.28. 2,620,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,136. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.