Hudock Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 1,962,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,108. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

