Hudock Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,592. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

