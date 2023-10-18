Hudock Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.80. 464,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,084. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

