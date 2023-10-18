Hudock Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.68. 818,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

