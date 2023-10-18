Hudock Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 548,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

