Hudock Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 1,978,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,895. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

