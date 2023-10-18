Hudock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 9,344,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,025,613. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

