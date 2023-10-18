Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $820.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

