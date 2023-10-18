Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.