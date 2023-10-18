Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 13.5% in September

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 319,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

