i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $24.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

