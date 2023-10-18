IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. 308,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,118,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.