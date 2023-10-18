ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

