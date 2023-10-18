IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in IES during the first quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in IES by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,749. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. IES has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

