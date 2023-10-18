Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,408. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $749.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Immatics had a negative net margin of 93.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

