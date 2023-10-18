Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Down 21.1 %

NASDAQ IGTAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 2,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

