indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 17,580,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 5.5 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 501,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,394. The company has a market cap of $907.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

