Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ III traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,904. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,497,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,879. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.