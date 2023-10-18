Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Information Services Group
Information Services Group Price Performance
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.
Insider Activity
In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,497,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,879. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.