Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 385.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,210,720 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $23,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of INBX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 41,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,723. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
